Chiefs finalize preseason dates

>>Chiefs Finalize Preseason Schedule Dates

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs will open their four-game preseason schedule on August 15th against the Bengals at Arrowhead. They will play the next two on the road, August 22nd at Arizona and August 29th at Dallas. KC will wrap up its exhibition slate on September 3rd at home against the Packers. None of the Chiefs’ game was selected to be nationally televised. KSHB will televise games locally.

>>NFL To Allow Teams To Reopen Tomorrow Where Allowed

(New York, NY) — The NFL will allow teams to reopen their practice facilities starting tomorrow contingent on state and local regulations. Clubs will be required to have an infection control officer and are limited to no more than 75 staff members on site. No coaches are allowed and only players rehabbing an injury.

>>Mahomes Will Give Texas Tech Commencement Address

(Kansas City, MO) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will deliver the virtual commencement graduation address Saturday at Texas Tech, where he played college football. “We’ve got the MVP of commencement speakers,” Texas Tech said via Twitter. Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP and the MVP of the last Super Bowl.