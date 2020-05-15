Missouri vaping bill heading to Governor Parson’s desk

Legislation that requires Missouri school districts to include instruction on the use and effects of vapor products is heading to the governor’s desk, after receiving final approval from the Missouri House on Friday.

The bipartisan vote was 125-19, and the debate was focused on numerous amendments that the Missouri Senate added, including language about marijuana edibles and “marijuana telehealth.”

State Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, the bill sponsor, admitted to State Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, that he didn’t know the specifics about all of the amendments the Senate added, because there are so many.

Wood and Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, urged colleagues to back the bill, saying it’s needed in schools. But Wood told House colleagues he understands some of “their heartburn,” due to all of the Senate amendments.

State Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, warned on the floor that the Wood bill is unconstitutional, with multiple topics. Wood told colleagues they took an oath to uphold the state Constitution, adding that this is an “egregious” violation.

In the end, the House approved the measure, and overwhelmingly approved an emergency clause.

