Levee repair plugging along; some major levees still broken, KFEQ reports

Most of the Missouri River system levees have been repaired from last year’s floods, but complications have arisen to delay the repair of some significant levees along the river.

Civil Engineer Geoffrey Henggeler with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City office says while finishing touches remain to be done, many levees from Holt County south along the Missouri River provide the protection they did before the 2019 floods heavily damaged them.

“Level of protection is in place for 39 of the 61 levees that have been approved for repairs,” Henggeler reports during a Corps conference call.

