SNAP and Food Stamps can be used for online grocery shopping in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Social Services says SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits households can use an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to buy food online from Amazon and Walmart, and other retailers might be added.

To get started with online purchasing, Food Stamp/SNAP participants can connect directly with the online store. A DSS spokeswoman says this can help reduce the stress of possible exposure to coronavirus.

The benefits cannot cover any delivery fee or other associated charges.

The USDA also approved Disaster Household Distribution now through June 6, 2020.

Food Stamp/SNAP recipients can view Buying Groceries Online with your EBT Card FAQs to get more information about this new option.

As of April 30, 2020, about 361 thousand Missouri households get SNAP benefits.