NASCAR adds more events, but Kansas Speedway’s end of May race postponed

As a result of the Coronavirus’ continued impact NASCAR events at Kansas Speedway scheduled for May 30-31, 2020 have been postponed. At this time, the rescheduled date has not been determined.

Tickets for the May 30-31, 2020 events will be honored on the rescheduled event date, and no further action is necessary if you plan to attend on the new event date. Alternatively, ticketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a different future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, and fan hospitality. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track other than the 2020 Kansas Speedway race on the rescheduled event date, subject to availability.

The Cup Series is scheduled to resume Sunday at Darlington Raceway and run four times in 11 days at the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. NASCAR has also added five Cup Series to five additional tracks with no fans.

DATE SERIES TRACK

Sun. Cup Darlington

Tue. Xfinity Darlington

Wed. Cup Darlington

May 24 Cup Charlotte

May 25 Xfinity Charlotte

May 26 Trucks Charlotte

May 27 Cup Charlotte

May 30 Xfinity Bristol

May 31 Cup Bristol

June 6 Trucks Atlanta

June 6 Xfinity Atlanta

June 7 Cup Atlanta

June 10 Cup Martinsville

June 13 Trucks Homestead

June 13 Xfinity Homestead

June 14 Cup Homestead

June 20 ARCA Talladega

June 20 Xfinity Talladega

June 21 Cup Talladega