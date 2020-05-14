Mizzou’s connection to The Last Dance (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Here’s a trivia question. Name the Missouri basketball player who never played in the NBA but sat next to Michael Jordan for years on the Chicago Bulls team bus?

The answer: Tom Dore. Tom played for Norm Stewart and was a senior the year that Steve Stipanovich and Jon Sundvold were freshman.

Dore finished up at Missouri and went to play overseas and when he returned got into broadcasting. He worked at KCMO radio in Kansas City and did some radio play-by-play on the Tigers broadcasts and actually partnered with Mike Kelly, the current voice of the Tigers! You’ll hear a little bit of that story later.

I was born in Chicago and there for the Bulls first three titles with Michael Jordan, then moved and was here in Missouri for the second three-peat and I thought it would be cool to talk to Tom, a Chicago guy himself—and we have that Bulls and Missouri connection. Tom got in right at the start of Bulls mania and had a front row seat to Michael whether it was near the court or on the team bus or plane.

The other day I dialed him up and we pick up the conversation of when he gets the gig to announce for the Bulls.