Blues president believe hockey will finish their season

In an interview with the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Blues president Chris Zimmerman believes the team will get to defend their Stanley Cup title.

“I do believe we are going to complete the 2019-20 season. As the commissioner (Gary Bettman) has said, first and foremost is we have to have a plan that is a safe plan for the players, for the staff, for anybody who is going to support us getting back on the ice.”

The Blues are also pushing for St. Louis to be one of four NHL cities to host games. A scenario leaked from the NHL of having four pod cities host seven or eight teams for the remainder of the regular season. That plan is gaining traction. When the idea was first made public, Edmonton, St. Paul and Raleigh were favorites.

“We love being on the stage of the NHL and helping them create the best possible environment for players. And certainly in what would be a very unique situation of potentially having seven other teams in our marketplace. Under any circumstance, even without fans, that’s a really exciting opportunity for us to host,” said Zimmerman.

The Blues hosted the NHL All-Star game, obviously the Stanley Cup Final and even a Winter Classic game.

The Blues say season-ticket holders can apply money spent for the six home games left on the schedule when play was suspended in March as a credit for tickets next season or get a refund. Single-game ticket buyers can get a refund from their original point of purchase or use the money to purchase single-game tickets next season.