The Cardinals candidates for DH when baseball resumes (PODCAST)

MLB owners like a plan, they need the players to approve but there are going to be many hurdles. First and foremost, the safety of everyone involved with getting a game played…from players to stadium staff to those who will be in contact with players outside the stadium.

Secondly, the owners and players are already squabbling over how they’re going to make money. Sad to think that greed could ultimately derail a return to sports.

Third and of least importance perhaps but a great distraction…the introduction of the DH in the National League. If and when baseball resumes, the DH will be used in NL ballparks.

Who are the best candidates for the job on the Cardinals roster?