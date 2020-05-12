Major League pitcher raises concern about returning to play in July

As expected, Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal to re-start spring training and then begin an abbreviated 82-game regular season in ballparks with no fans with a start date around July 4th. The proposal now needs to go in front of the player’s union. The owners are concerned of financial losses with no fans and are going to ask the players for a 50-50 split on revenue. However, the players will want their salaries pro-rated.

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle feels money is least of the issues at this point. His first tweet in a thread of many says “It feels like we’ve zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: Health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it will require to resume a season.” Doolittle then lists several concerns. The league is working with the government and medical community for a potential return.

Click on the tweet to see Doolittle’s concerns

Bear with me, but it feels like we’ve zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season. Here are some things I’ll be looking for in the proposal… — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 11, 2020