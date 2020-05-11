Oddsmakers love the Chiefs!

Oddsmakers of BetOnline love the Chiefs. They’ve picked the Chiefs as favorites in 14 of their 16 games this season, impressive for a franchise that has never won 14 games in a regular season, but the numbers favor a team led by Patrick Mahomes who returns all of his offensive weapons from the Super Bowl team. Kansas City has won 13 games in a regular season three times in ’95, ’97 and ’03. They’ve gone 12-4 the last two seasons.

The Chiefs are double digit favorites in seven of their eight games. For now, the Chiefs are listed as a 2-point underdog in Baltimore in a Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup and a 1 1/2-point underdog in New Orleans in Week 15.