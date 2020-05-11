MLB owners finalizing plans for a July start to baseball

MLB will hold a conference call with owners today to discuss its plan to start the season. If they agree, the league will submit its proposal to the union tomorrow. A season of 78 to 82 games would start in early July, likely without fans. The playoffs would be expanded to 14 teams.

A Stanford University study found a low percentage of MLB employees testing positive for coronavirus antibodies. Only 60 of more than 57-hundred tested were positive. All but three teams took part in the survey. MLB announced just 0.7 percent of employees tested positive for COVID-19. It was optimistic news for baseball, which is hoping to start back up next month.

Baseball for the Springfield Cardinals and the rest of the 2020 minor league season could be in danger with several farm directors believing prospects would spend the summer at teams’ complexes in Arizona and Florida. It would not be feasible for minor league affiliates to play games sans fans in the stands and lose money.