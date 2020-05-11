Kansas City restaurants, gyms can reopen Friday – with some rules

Beginning Friday, Kansas City restaurants can reopen to in-person dining but must follow some restrictions. At a press conference today, Mayor Quinton Lucas says employees will be required to wear masks and dining room tables must be 10 feet apart. Disposable menus are encouraged and frequently touched areas must also be cleaned often. All dining surfaces, including tables, non-disposable menus, chairs and highchairs must be cleaned and sanitized between customers.

Bar seating, buffets and self-service food operations are still banned.

“We will continue to balance the public health and economic needs of our community as we continue our road to recovery. The guidelines we’ve announced today seek to protect restaurant patrons and employees as our region continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.”

Lucas says non-essential Kansas City businesses can reopen on Friday under the 10/10/10 Rule, unless otherwise specified and subject to guidelines issued by the Director of Public Health, Sites must limit the number of customers to no more than 10% building occupancy or 10 people – whichever is greater. They must record the contact information of customers who are on site for more than 10 minutes.

Playgrounds, dog parks and gyms will also be allowed to reopen Friday. Gyms and fitness centers may be subject to additional rules to be issued by the director of public health.

Youth sports can resume Friday but must follow the mayor’s 10/10/10 Rule.

Lucas says gathering limits of 10 people or 10% inside and 50 people outside will continue.

“We want to avoid crowds. We want to avoid crowded activities. We want to make sure we are being smart with reopening. As we all know, it is hard to close Pandora’s box,” says Lucas. “What does this does not mean is that because the stay-at-home, as we knew it, will have expired, that everybody should just go out and have the biggest party and have the greatest time ever and just hang out with 200 of their best friends.”

The guidelines are in effect through at least May 31.

