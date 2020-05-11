Gov. Parson COVID-19 briefing May 11, 2020 : “Good to be around everyday people”

Cases in Missouri: 9,918

Total Deaths: 488

View full Missouri COVID-19 interactive map for today.

In Monday’s briefing, Gov. Parson says it was good to go home over the weekend and go out to eat at a restaurant and talk to the staff. He spoke of the “unintended consequences” of COVID-19, including domestic violence cases and people putting off their normal health care needs.

Missouri DHSS Director Randall Williams announces the state is getting about 600 rounds of Remdesivir to help treat patients with severe COVID-19 complications in order to reduce their chances of dying.

WATCH full briefing: