Auto auction company to furlough 315 Missouri workers

Vehicle auction company Cox Automotive is laying off about 315 workers at its businesses in Bridgeton near St. Louis and in Kansas City. In two letters to the state, the Atlanta-based company says the furloughs will begin around May 17 and could last up to 16 weeks or even become permanent.

Cox Automotive points to the coronavirus as the reason for the business decisions.

“We were unable to provide this notice to you earlier because the extent of the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disaster/physical calamity, as well as the effects of the resulting dramatic downturn in business, were sudden, unforeseeable, and outside of our control,” a letter says.

The company says it will keep paying medical benefits, including the employee share, during the furlough period.

