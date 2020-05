Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told Pro Football Talk that Aldon Smith has met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Smith, the former Mizzou star who was drafted in the first round by San Francisco in 2011, is waiting to hear back on being reinstated. Dallas signed the defensive lineman to a one-year contract worth up to four-million dollars on the condition his indefinite NFL suspension for substance abuse and various arrests be lifted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter