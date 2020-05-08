Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Today’s schedule for B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover to honor essential workers in Missouri

Today’s schedule for B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover to honor essential workers in Missouri

By

B-2A Spirit, Aircraft, Photo by: MSgt. Rose Reynolds.
Primary Function: Multirole strategic bomber. Contractors: Northrop B-2 Division (prime contractor), Boeing Military Airplane Co., LTV Aircraft Products Group and General Electric Aircraft Engine Group. Speed: High subsonic. Dimensions: Wingspan 172 ft. length 69 ft., height 17 ft. Range: Intercontinental, unrefueled. Armament: Nuclear (short-range attack missiles, gravity weapons) and conventional. Crew: two, with space for a third.

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct B-2 flyovers throughout Missouri, to honor health care professionals and essential workers this afternoon.   A B-2 Stealth Bomber will leave out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.

Camdenton  @ 4:14 pm

Cape Girardeau @ 4:50 pm

St. Louis @ 5:12 pm

Columbia @ 5:43 pm

Jefferson City  @ 6:00 pm

Springfield @ 6:22 pm

The times are subject to change.

All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter