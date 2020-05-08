Today’s schedule for B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover to honor essential workers in Missouri

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct B-2 flyovers throughout Missouri, to honor health care professionals and essential workers this afternoon. A B-2 Stealth Bomber will leave out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.
Camdenton @ 4:14 pm
Cape Girardeau @ 4:50 pm
St. Louis @ 5:12 pm
Columbia @ 5:43 pm
Jefferson City @ 6:00 pm
Springfield @ 6:22 pm
The times are subject to change.
All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.