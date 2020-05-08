Missourinet

Mizzou hoops lands Springfield Kickapoo player for 2021

Missouri basketball is adding two players. Anton Brookshire committed to Mizzou yesterday morning on social media. As a junior last season, the six-foot guard at Kickapoo High in Springfield led his team to the Missouri Class 5 semifinals, which were canceled due to COVID-19. He averaged 20 points and 3.3 assists.

The Tigers also inked junior college transfer Ed Chang, a six-foot-eight versatile forward from Papillion, Nebraska. Chang spent last season at Salt Lake Community College, where he helped lead a deep squad to a 29-and-4 record. He averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

