Missouri Auditor launches tracking site for COVID-19 spending

Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office launched its transparency portal to track COVID-19 response spending by the State of Missouri.

According to the site, the state has received $2.3 billion to date and disbursed $716 million.

The auditor’s COVID-19 Response page tracks not only how much is received and expended in relief funds, but also lists which state and local government departments, vendors and expense categories are receiving the most funding.

The Auditor’s Office is compiling the information for the COVID-19 response page from data taken from the Statewide Advantage for Missouri (SAM II) system, which handles billions of dollars in financial transactions each year for the state.