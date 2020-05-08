Is now the right time to open up youth baseball and softball tournaments? PODCAST

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

When is the right time to let young kids and teens play baseball and softball? One tournament in the St. Louis area believes it’s this weekend.

I spoke with Rob Worstenholm of Game Time Tournaments and he explained the rules and safety measures being put in place for over 40 teams that have agreed to play in the event. I also pressed him on if it’s too soon to host an event with so many people in attendance.