Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Super Bowl Champs will be featured five times in prime time

Super Bowl Champs will be featured five times in prime time

By

photo/Twitter @Chiefs

The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2020 season. The Chiefs will be featured in five primetime contests, including two nationally televised games at Arrowhead Stadium.

2020 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Date | Opponent | Time | Network

Thursday, Sept. 10 | Houston Texans | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Sept. 20 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Monday, Sept. 28 | at Baltimore Ravens | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 4 | New England Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 11 | Las Vegas Raiders* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Thursday, Oct. 15 | at Buffalo Bills | 7:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 25 | at Denver Broncos* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 1 | New York Jets* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 8 | Carolina Panthers* | 12:00 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Nov. 15 | BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 22 | at Las Vegas Raiders* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Nov. 29 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 6 | Denver Broncos* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Dec. 13 | at Miami Dolphins* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 20 | at New Orleans Saints* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 27 | Atlanta Falcons* | 12:00 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Jan. 3 | Los Angeles Chargers* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Subscribe to our daily newsletter