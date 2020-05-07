Super Bowl Champs will be featured five times in prime time

The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2020 season. The Chiefs will be featured in five primetime contests, including two nationally televised games at Arrowhead Stadium.
2020 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Date | Opponent | Time | Network
Thursday, Sept. 10 | Houston Texans | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Sunday, Sept. 20 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Monday, Sept. 28 | at Baltimore Ravens | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 4 | New England Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 | Las Vegas Raiders* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS
Thursday, Oct. 15 | at Buffalo Bills | 7:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 25 | at Denver Broncos* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Nov. 1 | New York Jets* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Nov. 8 | Carolina Panthers* | 12:00 p.m. | FOX
Sunday, Nov. 15 | BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 22 | at Las Vegas Raiders* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Sunday, Nov. 29 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Dec. 6 | Denver Broncos* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Sunday, Dec. 13 | at Miami Dolphins* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Dec. 20 | at New Orleans Saints* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Dec. 27 | Atlanta Falcons* | 12:00 p.m. | FOX
Sunday, Jan. 3 | Los Angeles Chargers* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS