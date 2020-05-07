Missouri meatpacking plant worker dies of COVID-19

St. Joseph city officials in northwest Missouri have confirmed the second COVID-19 death recorded in Buchanan County is that of a Triumph Foods worker.

Earlier, the City of St. Joseph issued a news release that a man in his 40s who had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22nd had died. City officials say the man died at his home. He had underlying medical conditions.

This is the second death recorded by St. Joseph and Buchanan County health officials. The first death was that of an inmate at the St. Joseph prison who had been transferred from the Cameron prison and later died at a Kansas City area hospital.

By Brent Martin of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph