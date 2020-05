9,341 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri

418 deaths

On the podium today with the governor: Vice President Christine Smith, Pfizer BioTherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences. She announced the Pfizer Chesterfield plant’s critical role in helping develop a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Parson has been on a business and health care facility tour in regions of the state and today revealed that he has not been tested for COVID-19 since he says he feels healthy.

