Missouri’s 2020 Katy Trail Ride cancelled

The Missouri State Parks and Missouri State Parks Foundation have cancelled this year’s Katy Trail Ride. The annual event was scheduled to begin Monday, June 22. In a press release, the state says the move was made out of an abundance of caution and to protect participants amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The five-day, 240-mile annual ride, takes travelers through many of Missouri’s rural communities, along open fields and between the Missouri River and its bordering bluffs. The event draws about 350 bicyclists from across the nation and overseas.

The state says many of the communities and facilities used for the event are not able to accommodate the current social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.