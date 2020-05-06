Is the Missouri State Fair up in the air this year?

The Missouri State Fair Board of Directors meets tomorrow to discuss plans for this year’s event. During today’s press conference, Gov. Mike Parson says he’s reviewing coronavirus data this month before giving his recommendations on how to handle the State Fair this year.

“Right now, we will plan like a Plan A and a Plan B to have the fair or maybe a shortened version of it,” says Parson. “But again, I don’t think there’s anything concrete until we get a little closer to the first of June to see where we’re headed in the state.”

The State Fair is currently scheduled for August 13 – 23 in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. The event usually draws about 350,000 spectators annually.

The current calendar of events does not list any live concerts – one of the major attractions of the fair.

