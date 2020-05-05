Before Shula, Dolphins undefeated ’72 season, there was The Longest Game in ’71 against the Chiefs (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula died at 90. Shula remains the winningest coach in NFL history. Against Missouri teams, he went an incredible 17-4. 5-0 against the St. Louis Cardinal and 12-4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and that includes three wins in the playoffs.

Before Shula led Miami to their undefeated season in 1972, there was a divisional round playoff game in 1971, a double overtime win over the Chiefs…The Longest Game Ever.

We look back on this Bill Pollock Show