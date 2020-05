Michael Porter Senior’s three-year contact as a Missouri assistant coach was not renewed. He was the highest paid Tigers’ basketball assistant at $375-thousand per year. He is the father of Michael Jr., who was a 2018 first-round pick of the Nuggets, and Jontay. Michael Jr. played only 53 minutes for Missouri because of a back injury that required surgery. Jontay had a season-ending knee injury in a preseason scrimmage and did not play as a sophomore.

