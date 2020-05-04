Mizzou had little concern about playing Kansas football in 2007 (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

On Friday, former Mizzou quarterback Chase Daniel held a Zoom-reunion with members of the 2007 Cotton Bowl Championship team. Here’s the link in case you missed it live. I went through and picked out the best hot takes from the two-hour event and break it down for you in 15 minutes.

Sean Weatherspoon talks about Jeremy Maclin’s work ethic. J-Mac talks about switching from Oklahoma to Mizzou during the recruiting process and how Missouri’s family atmosphere tipped the scales. Plus, Lorenzo Williams shares a moment when Gary Pinkel broke character to lay it on the line for their team after a mid-season loss at Oklahoma. The game everyone remembers is the battle for number one in the country against Kansas. After listening to the players almost 13 years later, the former Tigers had no worries going into that final game of the regular season.