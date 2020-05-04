(VIDEO) Gov. Parson’s COVID-19 briefing, May 4 : The choice to wear a mask and counties getting CARES money

Cases in Missouri: 8,754

Deaths: 358

Governor Mike Parson held today’s briefing after returning from a business tour of southwest Missouri’s Joplin and Springfield. He praised the safety measures he observed and responded to why he chose not to wear a mask in some cases. He says wearing a mask is a personal choice, not one for a governor to decide.

Treasure Scott Fitzgerald announced that most of the CARES Act funding for local governments is being delivered this week, with a handful of counties that have not filled out the necessary paperwork to get their share of $521 million.

State Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams explained statewide testing trends and test results from employees of Triumph Foods in Buchanan County.

Watch entire briefing: