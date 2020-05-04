Chiefs sign a pair of former Michigan players. Reid has spoken to Breeland after arrest

>>Chiefs Sign Former First-Round Pick Charlton

Taco Charlton has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs. The 25-year-old defensive end was a 2017 first-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan. He made seven starts before suffering a shoulder injury and was released two weeks into the 2019 season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he appeared in 10 games, starting five, but was a healthy scratch the last four games of the season. Miami waived him last week.

>>Undrafted Michigan QB Signs With Chiefs

(Kansas City, MO) — Undrafted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Chiefs. Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight picks last season. He started all 26 Wolverines’ games the last two years after transferring from Ole Miss. Patterson will compete to be a backup to Patrick Mahomes.

>>Reid Says He’s Talked To Breeland, Viewed Video Of Arrest

(Kansas City, MO) — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he has talked to Bashaud Breeland since his arrest last week in South Carolina. Reid said he has also viewed video of the arrest where a police officer pulled a gun on the Chiefs cornerback. Reid said the team will let the “law enforcement part” take its course and evaluate it from there. Multiple-charges were filed against Breeland, including possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving without a license. Breeland started 15 games last season for the Super Bowl champs and re-signed a one-year contract with KC to return in 2020.