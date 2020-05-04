About 15 percent of workers so far have COVID-19 at pork plant in NW Missouri

As of this weekend, 359 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods tested positive for COVID-19 with no related symptoms. Testing results continue to come in and contact tracing is continued. Wednesday and Thursdays’ results bring the total tested to more than 2,300. According to company information online, there are 2800 employees at this location.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) partnered with the City of St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services and Mosaic Life Care in testing staff and employees at the massive meatpacking plant.

Last week, the state health department director, Dr. Randall Williams said he was expecting to see more positive cases, bu that he has no plans to shut down the plant.

“But at this point, we will do what we do in public health, which is epidemiologically {sic}, contact tracing, isolating, quarantining, and identifying those. Again, we cannot thank them enough, we think that what they do is incredibly important so all of us are able to go to the grocery store and get food,” Willams said.

We expect another update today at 3 p.m. at Gov. Mike Parson’s COVID-19 public briefing.