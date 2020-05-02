Mizzou vs KU football is back, but you’ll have to wait a few years

One of college football’s oldest rivalries will be renewed Mizzou and Kansas have agreed to a four-game series beginning in 2025. The Border Showdown rivalry is currently the fourth-longest in the FBS, dating back to 1891.

Future Series Dates and Location:

Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 12, 2026 vs. Missouri – Lawrence

Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 11, 2032 vs. Missouri – Lawrence

The last meeting between the teams was 2011, Mizzou’s last in the Big 12. At the time, it was the second-most played rivalry in Division I history. The Tigers lead series advantage at 56-55-9.

The teams first played on October 31, 1891, and faced each other 93 straight years.