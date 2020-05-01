Nearly 300 Missouri meat processing plant workers test positive for COVID-19

At least 295 workers at Triumph Foods pork processing plant in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph have tested positive for the coronavirus. A press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the latest results show 167 new cases among staff who were not showing symptoms.

Testing results from Triumph workers on Wednesday and Thursday are still pending.

The department has staff on site in St. Joseph today assisting with case investigations and contact tracing. Staff from surrounding local public health agencies are assisting as well.

Any Triumph employees who are still seeking testing can do so next week through the mobile testing site operated by Northwest Health Services.

During a press conference this week, Missouri Public Health Director Randall Williams said he does not suggest temporarily shutting down the plant. About 2,800 people work there and process 1.5 billion pounds of pork annually.

