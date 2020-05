Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Chase Daniel met with the media and he gave details on his Zoom reunion with the 2007 Mizzou football team. You can watch it tonight starting at 7pm CT on his Twitter feed. We all asked Chase questions…I had the courage to ask him if he regrets never being an NFL starter. You’ll love his response.

Why this latest recruiting announcement for Mizzou football is HUUUUGE!