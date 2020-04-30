Royals GM optimistic baseball will return soon

Royals general manager Dayton Moore expressed optimism MLB will be playing games this summer.

“We’re getting close to a plan we can all rally behind and focus on,” Moore said on a Zoom conference call with media. MLB has floated several scenarios to resume the season in late June with no fans in the stands. Moore endorses the plan with teams playing games at their home stadiums.

“Again we’ll do whatever we need to do for the good of the game,” Moore said.

Moore says that fans in Kansas City and in the midwest will eventually come back.

Moore also said that when the players return, there will be no hesitation or concerns about their health or safety.