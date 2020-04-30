Hall of Fame Cardinals Simmons and Walker will miss this year’s day at Cooperstown

The Baseball Hall of Fame inductions scheduled for July 26th in Cooperstown have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2020 of Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will instead have to wait until next year when they will be inducted in July 2021, alongside any new members elected in 2021.

Next summer’s induction ceremony will be the first since 1949 to combine multiple classes of electees. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum remains closed to the public.