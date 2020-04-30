Gov. Parson’s COVID-19 briefing Thursday, April 30 (VIDEO)

Cases in Missouri: 7,562

Total Deaths: 329

Patients tested in Missouri (by all labs): approximately 82,152

Today’s briefing centered on housing assistance and resources for Missourians amid the COVID-19 crisis. Under the CARES Act, Missouri will receive funding for additional resources to help meet emerging needs, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, State Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan and State Director of the Department of Commerce and Insurance Chlora Lindley-Myers gave updates. Director of DHSS, Dr. Randall Williams gave the most recent COVID-19 testing results for the Triumph Foods pork packing plant in St. Joseph.