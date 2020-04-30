Chiefs CB Breeland also facing NFL suspension before his arrest

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland maintained on Twitter he was falsely charged after his arrest in South Carolina. Those tweets have since been deleted.

Breeland’s charges included possession of marijuana or hash, resisting arrest, driving without a license and an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle.

According to Breeland, he said he was pumping gas when two men threw the booze and weed into his car as police pulled up. The police report said he attempted to flee, pushed a deputy and when refusing to follow orders, law enforcement officers drew guns, which caused Breeland to surrender. No shots or taser were fired. Breeland started for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last year and recently signed a 4.5-million dollar contract to return.

Breeland gave the officer permission to look through his phone. The officer said he found several communications about drug transactions. Breeland told the officer that he liked to smoke marijuana.

NFL Network first reported Breeland is facing an NFL suspension for a separate substance violation which carries a four-game ban. He’s appealing that suspension.