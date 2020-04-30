Cardinals and Royals announce their ticket/refund policies

IMPORTANT NOTE: If fans purchased tickets through a third-party such as Stub Hub, fans must reach out those organizations.

ROYALS PLAN

The Royals will grant refunds to ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the team for games from April 2 through May 6, but they must contact the Royals directly and request the refund. Royals will also offer credit for season-ticket holders, suite holders, people who purchased mini-plans and those who bought individual game tickets for games scheduled from April 2 through May 6.

The credit will be valid for tickets to any game played in 2020 or 2021.

Season-ticket holders will also see an additional 5% of their purchase added onto their account and receive a 25% reduction in the price of their season parking package. The Royals will also institute a price freeze and guarantee those ticket holders will pay the same amount for season tickets in 2021 as they did this year.

For those who bought group ticket packages (20 or more) who accept the credit, they’ll get an additional 5% of their purchase tacked onto their account. The club will issue a price freeze and guarantee they’ll pay same amount for a group ticket package in 2021. They’ll also receive 10 free parking passes for a future outing.

Single-game ticket holders who accept the credit will also receive an additional 5 percent of their purchase tacked onto their account as well as a 20 percent discount off the purchase of a game ticket in 2021. Ticket holders who bought mini-plans and accept the credit will get vouchers for four free tickets in 2021.

CARDINALS PLAN

Single-game and theme tickets will be refunded the full purchase price, including fees. The refund will be automatically credited back to the card they were purchased with. Tickets don’t have to be returned to get a refund unless they were purchased with cash at the Busch Stadium box office.

Season ticket holders will receive account credit to be used on a future game. If season ticket holders are interested in refunds, they can email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com or contact their personal account executive.

Ticket holders of 10-game, 6-game or 5-game packs, will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack you bought. The refund will be automatically credited back to the card used for purchase. Tickets don’t have to be returned to get a refund unless they were purchased with cash at the Busch Stadium box office.

Small group tickets (20-299) will also be refunded the full purchase price and have the amount automatically credited back to the original card used for purchase.

Fans who purchased suites will be contacted directly by a St. Louis Cardinals representative.