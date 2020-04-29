Kansas City’s Breeland arrested in South Carolina…tweets “I know the truth innocent until proven guilty”

>>Chiefs’ Breeland Arrested On Numerous Charges In South Carolina

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing numerous charges following his Tuesday arrest in South Carolina. The 28-year-old was booked into the York County Jail on charges of driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana and resisting arrest. Breeland re-signed with the Chiefs this month.

Breeland had an interception in the Super Bowl.

I’m not fighting to clear a name I don’t care wat people think I know the truth innocent until proven guilty — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) April 29, 2020

>>Newsome, Townsend To Compete For Punting Job

The Chiefs have a punting vacancy for the first time in 16 years. Tyler Newsome and undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend will compete to replace Dustin Colquitt, who has been the team’s punter since Kansas City drafted him in the third round in 2005. Newsome went to Notre Dame and was with the Chargers in preseason last year, punting seven times for a 42.1-yard average. Townsend averaged 44 yards a punt last season for the Florida Gators.