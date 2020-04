Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Cuonzo Martin missed on filling the two open roster spots. Eli Drinkwitz is talking of closing the borders which is great hype talk but three-star recruits whether they’re from Missouri, Georgia or Tennessee are still…yep you got it, three-star recruits.

Plus Chiefs hot takes from Andy Reid and Clark Hunt