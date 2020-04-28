Columbia, Jefferson City, Springfield and Branson are all at enhanced risk of severe storms (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects much of Missouri to see thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, and large parts of southwest, west-central and mid-Missouri are at an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Kyle Perez is urging you to have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings, saying that an enhanced risk means numerous severe storms are possible.

“The main threats we are looking at across the region today include hail up to the size of two inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour,” Perez says.

Far southwest Missouri’s McDonald County is the only county in the state listed at “moderate” risk, which is the next category up from enhanced. Isolated tornadoes are possible in towns like Noel, Jacket and Rocky Comfort.

Jefferson City, Springfield, Joplin, Branson, Lebanon, West Plains and Rolla are all in the enhanced area, and Perez says storms and hail are likely there between 6 and 9 this evening.

“The initial thunderstorms that will develop will be super cells, so those actually will have the capability of producing little bit stronger tornadoes generally,” says Perez.

Southwest Missouri’s Nevada and Lebanon are also in the enhanced area.

Northwest Missouri’s Maryville and Chillicothe are also expected to see thunderstorms late this afternoon, and southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff are expected to see storms as well.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield meteorologist Kyle Perez, which was recorded on April 28, 2020:

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet