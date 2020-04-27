Parson’s plan to reopen state economy is gradual, includes expanded testing (VIDEO, LINKS TO GUIDELINES)

Coronavirus cases in Missouri: 7,171

Deaths: 288

Missouri’s businesses, churches, and other public gathering places can open starting on May 4, 2020, with some restrictions. Towns and counties that have stricter orders will be allowed to do what they need, Parson says.

Governor Mike Parson explained the first steps of his “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan today which is based closely on Trump Administration guidelines for easing back into business. This phase one plan lasts until May 31.

Read the plan’s business, community guidelines.

Read the Missouri DHSS safety orders effective today.

He says “this is the turning of a dial, not the flip of a switch” and that a gradual reopening will lead to broader economic recovery.

Expand testing capacity and volume in the state Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data

