Hawaii transfer Buggs coming to Mizzou

Drew Buggs is joining the Missouri basketball team. The graduate transfer point guard from the University of Hawaii committed to Mizzou yesterday. Buggs has one year of eligibility and will be able to play immediately for the Tigers next season. The six-foot-three Long Beach, California native led the Big West Conference in assists last year with 5.3 per game.

Last season, during one four-game stretch, Buggs recorded 42 assists to just seven turnovers. As a three-year starter, Buggs became UH’s all-time leader in assists when he surpassed Troy Bowe’s nearly 30-year old record of 412. He finished the season with 437 career assists.