Chiefs add LB, OL on day two of NFL draft

After adding to the offense in round one, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mississippi State Linebacker Willie Gay at pick No. 63 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chiefs then went big in round 3, selecting 6’6 315lb TCU tackle Lucas Niang at pick No. 96 overall.

Gay had a promising sophomore campaign in which he posted 48 stops, 5.5 for loss, five sacks and two interceptions in 13 games with six starts. Gay was a top-50 overall recruit who led Starkville High School to a state title before committing to his hometown school. He played in all 13 games as a reserve linebacker and on special teams in 2017 (23 tackles, two for loss, one sack, two pass breakups).

Niang played high school ball with Boston College star and 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen at New Canaan High School in Connecticut. He caught the eyes of scouts with his play in 2018, as he was a second-team All-Big 12 pick and started all 13 games for the Horned Frogs at right tackle. His senior season ended after seven games (six starts), however, after he underwent hip surgery. Niang had grabbed that starting spot as a sophomore, starting the final eight contests and playing in 12 games that season. TCU coaches got his size and agility on the field in 12 games as a reserve lineman in 2016.