Missouri meat-packing plant confirms 16 COVID-19 cases; mass testing of employees

Triumph Foods confirms 16 employees at its pork processing plant in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph have tested positive for COVID-19. Workers who tested positive are in self-quarantine, according to Triumph.

The company also confirms the state of Missouri has provided 2,800 tests for employees at the St. Joseph plant to be tested for the coronavirus. Triumph says those tests will be in addition to the tests already conducted by Mosaic Life Care in conjunction with the Buchanan County and St. Joseph Health Departments.

In a news release, Triumph says the additional tests will be administered onsite by Northwest Health Services “in a coordinated, phased approach over multiple days.” Triumph says it is working with the State of Missouri to finalize both the testing plan and the timing of the tests.

The news release was the first communication with the news media since Triumph disclosed Monday that it had two workers test positive for the coronavirus.

Triumph adds it has implemented the latest measures recommended by state and federal health authorities. The company says it has enhanced cleaning and sanitizing at the plant since the coronavirus outbreak. Workers wear face covers. Plexiglass dividers have been installed to create social distancing during breaks.

Triumph employs more than 2,800 workers in St. Joseph, processing more than 1.5 billion pounds of pork annually.

By Brent Martin of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph

