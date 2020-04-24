Kansas City hospital furloughing nearly 600 workers because of pandemic

Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City says it’s making cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 575 employees are being furloughed beginning next week for up to 60 days.

Hospital executives say the move will allow those workers to file for unemployment benefits. The hospital says it plans to cover employee premiums for medical and dental coverage.

Children’s Mercy says it’s losing $1 million every day because of fewer patients.

The hospital is the third-largest employer in Kansas City.

Story courtesy of KMBC-TV in Kansas City