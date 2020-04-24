FBI offers reward in connection to Missouri Islamic mosque fire

The FBI of the St. Louis Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for info leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fire early Friday to an Islamic mosque in Cape Girardeau.

The southeast Missouri fire deemed suspicious coincides with Thursday night’s start of Ramadan, which is part of the five pillars of Islam.

According to KFVS-TV, the fire caused significant damage to the building – forcing four people to find somewhere else to sleep for a while. No one was injured.

The FBI, ATF, and Missouri Division of Fire Safety are assisting the Cape Girardeau Police Department with the investigation.

Tips can be directed to the FBI St. Louis at (314) 589-2500 or going online at tips.fbi.gov

