Missourians can track how federal coronavirus funding is being used in Show-Me State

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says the state has launched a website that shows the public how federal coronavirus funding is being used. The state is getting about $2.3 billion in federal aid and even more could eventually be appropriated by Congress.

“As a business owner and a tax-payer, I want to know how the government is allocating money and as State Treasurer, I want Missourians to know that the government is working for them,” Fitzpatrick says in a press release. “As we begin to assess the newly-released federal guidance on the use of the funding from the CARES Act, we are working to make this process as transparent as possible. My hope is that aggregating this information in one public place will allow Missouri citizens to feel confident that we are working to support our local communities and the state as a whole.”

Missourians can now find that information on the CARES Act funds information portal.

“We established this informal working group to provide recommendations on the best use of federal COVID-19 aid, and it’s important we be as transparent as possible throughout the process,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The CARES Act Funds webpage will give Missourians the opportunity to stay up-to-date on these funds and reassure them that we are working hard to ensure families, communities, and businesses receive the maximum relief available.”

Fitzpatrick, a Republican, is leading the working group. He says members could hold the first meeting next week.

Information about upcoming public meetings, meeting agendas, and additional information about the CARES Act will be posted at treasurer.mo.gov/COVID.