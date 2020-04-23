KC Sports Commission forms coalition to grow Esports

The Kansas City Sports Commission announcee the formation of the Kansas City Esports Coalition (KCEC). The KCEC’s mission is to use gaming for good by developing, advocating, and enriching the esports culture in the Greater Kansas City Area and beyond. The vision is to utilize the power of esports to drive awareness, engagement & economic value for the community.

The goal of this grassroots approach is to allow for an inclusive environment that provides opportunities for gamers, entrepreneurs, businesses, and educators to connect, exchange ideas, foster events, educate, influence, and cultivate relationships in the KC esports community.

Esports has rapidly developed into a multimillion-dollar business in the United States in recent years. According to a report by marketing research firm eMarketer, esports advertising revenues will likely surpass $200 million this year in the United States, and more than 30 million Americans watched an esports event at least one per month in 2019.

“Kansas City is home to so many talented individuals and organizations that are making a real impact on the fast growing world of gaming and esports,” says Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission. “It made sense for us to help wrangle that talent and organize around it – particularly as we work to attract and create esports events.”

The KCEC will operate as a division of the Kansas City Sports Commission. It will be led by an Advisory Council comprised of industry experts and members of key organizations that are actively involved in the esports industry.

“Esports is on track to become a dominant sector within the sports industry and an integral part of the KC sports ecosystem,” says Marvin Mastin, KCEC Advisory Councilmember and Brand Activation Manager at Populous. “We are excited to be a part of this innovative and forward-thinking group.”