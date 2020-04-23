Could the Blues finish this NHL season in Minnesota?

The Blues could play the rest of the NHL season in Minnesota. Multiple reports by Sportsnet and ESPN say the NHL hopes to select one arena per division to host all of that division’s games.

The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, home of the Wild, is a front runner to host games along with Edmonton and Raleigh, North Carolina, home of the Hurricans. The league is targeting a June training camp and a July regular season resumption.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL has nixed playing games in non-NHL arenas at neutral sites, in an interview with Sportsnet. He did say the league is looking at a plan to finish the season at as many as four NHL arenas, playing multiple games per day with no fans.